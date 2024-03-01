Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares during the period.

RACE stock opened at $424.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.09 and its 200-day moving average is $337.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $252.17 and a 1 year high of $430.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

