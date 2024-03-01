Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

