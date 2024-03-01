Financial Review: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) versus Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and Elys Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $264.83 million 8.98 -$58.60 million ($0.66) -37.80 Elys Game Technology $42.68 million 0.15 -$18.26 million ($0.56) -0.29

Elys Game Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -23.76% -17.01% -11.51% Elys Game Technology -40.25% -525.11% -138.50%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Alkami Technology and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 3 8 0 2.73 Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 524.41%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Elys Game Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

