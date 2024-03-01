First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Stratus Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 83,700.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

STRS opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

