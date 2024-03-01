First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 534,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $86.04 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

