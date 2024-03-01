First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.66 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.