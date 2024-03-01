First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,772 shares of company stock valued at $738,503. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

