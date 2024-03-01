First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

