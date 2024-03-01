First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $635,000 Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 207.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

