First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,985 Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tiptree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.49 million, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TIPT shares. TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Featured Stories

