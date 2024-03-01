First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

