First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 1.5 %

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

FR stock opened at C$6.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.27. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.67 and a 12 month high of C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.62%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

