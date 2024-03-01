First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$11.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.72.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

