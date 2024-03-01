First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 190.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $83.72 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

