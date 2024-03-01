Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
Fleetwood Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Fleetwood
