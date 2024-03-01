FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.1 %

FLNG opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,442,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $13,060,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.