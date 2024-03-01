Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 23.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,967. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.8 %

FND opened at $121.07 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

