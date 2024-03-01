Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens AG purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after buying an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.