Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $217.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $220.78.
About Flutter Entertainment
