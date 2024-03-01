Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $217.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $220.78.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

