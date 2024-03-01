Flywire Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after buying an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Flywire by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

