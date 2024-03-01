Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMX. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of FMX opened at $124.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $143.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

