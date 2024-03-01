Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Position Increased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,092 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 626,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 525,704 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

