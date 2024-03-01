Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 5,223 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,969,000. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, One01 Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

