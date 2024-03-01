Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 122,860 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.37% of Helios Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

