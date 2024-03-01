Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,921 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 328,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after buying an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $40.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

