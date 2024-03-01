Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BX opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

