Fred Alger Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,728 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after purchasing an additional 178,099 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 600,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 392,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 14.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 2.5 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.50. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $84.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

