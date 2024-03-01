Fred Alger Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $339.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 149.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

