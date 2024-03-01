Fred Alger Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,331,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,372 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.35 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,867. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,395 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $67,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 890,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $324,982. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

