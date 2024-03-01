Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TransUnion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TransUnion by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.0 %

TRU stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

