Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $9.92 Million in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.47% of AAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AAR by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Trading Up 0.6 %

AAR stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.67. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIR

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.