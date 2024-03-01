Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 44,728 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,728 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.15% of Skyline Champion worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SKY opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.