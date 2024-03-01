Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

