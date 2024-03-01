Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $895.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $773.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.72. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.