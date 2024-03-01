Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 82,513 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,513 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

