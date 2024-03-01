Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 195.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 95,913 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inogen by 644.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 16.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 254,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

