Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 3.2 %

TSE FRU opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.