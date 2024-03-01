Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in February

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FMANF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

