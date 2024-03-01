Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 7,130 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Freshpet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

