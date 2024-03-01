Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.43.

Shares of FRPT opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

