Frontdoor, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Frontdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

