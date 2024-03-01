Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.8 %

FTEK opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.