Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $13.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $11.96 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -0.86.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.