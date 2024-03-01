Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $13.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $11.96 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -0.86.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
