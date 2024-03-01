FY2023 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Reduced by Pi Financial

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Pi Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

BOS stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.51.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

