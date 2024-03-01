FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Issued By William Blair

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLVT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

