FY2025 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.20.

Emera Price Performance

Emera stock opened at C$47.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.82. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

