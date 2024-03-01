FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Cytokinetics, Incorporated Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

