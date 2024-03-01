General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

