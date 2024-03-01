George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$198.83.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$177.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$184.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263. Corporate insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

