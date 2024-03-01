Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.